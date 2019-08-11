Trending
August 11, 2019 1:42 pm
Updated: August 11, 2019 1:43 pm

Bear breaks into Colorado house, leaves through a wall ‘like the Kool-Aid Man’

By Staff The Associated Press
Police say a bear that entered a home and left through a wall in Estes Park, Colo., on Friday was likely lured by the scent of garbage.

Estes Park Police Department
DENVER — A black bear broke into a Colorado house over the weekend and left by breaking through a wall.

Estes Park police say the break-in occurred Friday night and that the animal was likely attracted to trash.

A Facebook post by the police department said: “Upon officer’s arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the ‘Kool-Aid Man’ and made its escape.”

The Denver Post reports no one was injured.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears entered over 35 vehicles and nine residences in the Estes Park area in the 10 days before Aug. 3. Residents were encouraged to close and lock all doors and windows to homes and vehicles.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

