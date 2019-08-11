Man charged with attempted murder after Quebec City woman set on fire
A 39-year-old man has been charged after a woman was set on fire in Quebec City on Friday night.
Quebec City police said Frej Haj Messaoud appeared in court via telephone Sunday morning following his arrest in Drummondville, about 150 kilometres west of Quebec City, on Saturday morning.
Messaoud was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to a Friday night incident.
Police were called to Arago Street West at around 9 p.m. after a woman in her 20s was set on fire.
The victim was rushed to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon said she suffered serious burns to her face, hands and back.
The accused remains detained. He is expected back in court in Quebec City on Monday.
