August 11, 2019 10:10 am

York police investigating homicide following Vaughan shooting

By Web Writer  Global News

York Regional Police are investigating following a homicide in Vaughan.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Vaughan left one person dead.

Officers said they responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday to the residential area of Cranston Park Avenue and Ridgeway Court, just west of Jane Street and Teston Road.

Investigators said they began investigating after a male victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from those injuries.

The police believe the shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. following an altercation in the area.

Officers said two or more male suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

