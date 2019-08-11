Motorcyclist killed after colliding with deer on Highway 1 near Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed August 8 after colliding with a deer on busy Highway 1 near the LaFarge Exit.

It happened at about 9:45 p.m. as the lone rider was travelling westbound.

The impact of hitting the deer sent the cycle’s operator onto the roadway and into the path of other oncoming vehicles.

Police believe it’s possible those motorists who struck the rider may not have even realized they’d done so.

Those who were in the area at the time, including commercial vehicles, are asked to contact RCMP.