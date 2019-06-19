Greenwood, B.C., motorcyclist hits deer and lives to tell about it

The fact that Jesse Bujold is alive and walking defies the odds.

The 44-year-old Greenwood, B.C., man was involved in a serious motorcycle crash involving deer a little more than two weeks ago on Highway 33 at Rock Creek.

The collision, he noted, happened right in front of a “watch for wildlife” sign.

“Within a split second, five deer jumped out onto the highway,” said Bujold.

“They occupied both lanes and one of the deer landed in front of my front wheel and I went flying.”

Bujold’s injuries reads like a grocery list.

“Broke my shoulder, my collarbone, my shoulder-blade, and three ribs. I shattered my left wrist and fractured my pelvis,” Bujold said.

Bujold has become a stat, where, on average, more than 10,000 wildlife vehicle collisions occur every year in B.C., resulting in approximately 570 personal injuries and three fatalities.

Bujold says he’s going public to reach out to other motorcyclists.

To add insult to injury, Bujold says he was given a speeding ticket after he was released from hospital.

He says someone reported to the police that they saw a motorcycle speeding in Midway and says the officer assumed it was him. Bujold says he wasn’t speeding.

“Why would you give someone who just about died a speeding ticket?” he asked.

“I’m lucky to be alive. Here’s a fine for being alive. Thanks.”