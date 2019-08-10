Chilliwack apartment complex blaze displaces residents

Fire officials say the cause of a blaze that displaced a number residents of a Chilliwack apartment complex early Saturday morning appears to have been accidental.

The fire began in a fourth floor unit of the complex in the 45000 block of Stevenson Road near midnight, and spread into the structure’s attic space.

Crews brought the main fire under control fairly quickly, and worked through the night to put out any remaining hot spots, finishing up by 8 a.m.

The top floor and roof of the apartment complex suffered major fire and structural damage, while the lower floors suffered major water damage.

A number of displaced residents were bused to nearby Tyson Elementary School for temporary accommodation, and assisted by firefighters throughout the afternoon in retrieving essential items from their suites.

One firefighter received a minor injury fighting the fire, and was treated at the scene.

The Chilliwack Fire Department continues to investigate.