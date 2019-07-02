2 families displaced, several homes damaged after Surrey fires over long weekend

Several homes have been damaged following three fires in Surrey over the Canada Day long weekend.

Two families were displaced after a fire in the 5800-block of 138 Street damaged five homes early Tuesday morning.

Surrey fire officials say crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. and found a fully engulfed home with heavy smoke and large embers.

The family of six who lived in the home was reportedly in Cloverdale for the Canada Day fireworks at the time.

Surrey fire Battalion Chief Reo Jerome said the home was “pretty much a total loss.”

A second home suffered “significant damage,” according to Jerome, as flames ripped through the roof and moved their way to the back of the house. The family of five who lived in that home made it out safely. Flames then spread to three more homes, melting siding and breaking windows.

No one was injured, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Elsewhere, a vacant home in the 3600 block of 176 Street went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

On Canada Day, Surrey fire crews also tackled an intense blaze at a housing complex in the 15500 block of 89 Avenue. Two suites were destroyed and another two suffered smoke damage.

