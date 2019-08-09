1 dead, 1 injured in daylight east-end shooting amid recent gun violence across Toronto

Officials say a person has died and a person has been injured after a shooting in Toronto‘s east end Friday afternoon.

Toronto police told Global News emergency crews were called to the O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place area, west of Victoria Park Avenue, before 2:30 p.m.

A spokesperson said officers received reports of multiple gunshots being fired and people running away from the scene.

After police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Toronto Paramedics took the injured person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching the area for possible additional victims.

The shooting comes amid a recent spike in shooting incidents across Toronto

More to come.