1 dead, 1 injured in daylight east-end shooting amid recent gun violence across Toronto
Officials say a person has died and a person has been injured after a shooting in Toronto‘s east end Friday afternoon.
Toronto police told Global News emergency crews were called to the O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place area, west of Victoria Park Avenue, before 2:30 p.m.
A spokesperson said officers received reports of multiple gunshots being fired and people running away from the scene.
READ MORE: Toronto police chief says recent string of gun violence in city related to street gangs
After police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Toronto Paramedics took the injured person to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are searching the area for possible additional victims.
The shooting comes amid a recent spike in shooting incidents across Toronto
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.