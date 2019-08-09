Canada
August 9, 2019 10:27 am
Updated: August 9, 2019 11:02 am

Toronto police chief addresses recent string of gun violence in the city

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto has seen a multitude of shootings in August, and on Aug. 9, Chief Mark Saunders, of the Toronto Police Services, updated the public on the various shooting investigations. He said the police's gun and gang task force continue to place a high priority on these investigations.

A A

Toronto’s police chief is scheduled to discuss a recent spate of shootings in the city.

Chief Mark Saunders has been talking about gun violence regularly of late, asking for public help to solve the crimes.

Over the August long weekend, 17 people were injured in 14 separate shootings, including five hurt in a nightclub shooting.

READ MORE: Toronto police chief pledges more resources after 17 people shot over Civic Holiday long weekend

Police had recorded 244 shootings with 365 victims as of Sunday night.

That compares to 238 shootings with 324 victims at the same time last year.

The violence prompted Mayor John Tory to call on the federal government yet again for a handgun ban.

WATCH: Recent string of Toronto shootings mostly related to street gang activity

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
city gun violence
Gun Violence
Shootings
Toronto crime
Toronto gun violence
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders
Toronto shootings

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.