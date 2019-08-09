Toronto police chief addresses recent string of gun violence in the city

Toronto’s police chief is scheduled to discuss a recent spate of shootings in the city.

Chief Mark Saunders has been talking about gun violence regularly of late, asking for public help to solve the crimes.

Over the August long weekend, 17 people were injured in 14 separate shootings, including five hurt in a nightclub shooting.

Police had recorded 244 shootings with 365 victims as of Sunday night.

That compares to 238 shootings with 324 victims at the same time last year.

The violence prompted Mayor John Tory to call on the federal government yet again for a handgun ban.

