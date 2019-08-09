1 injured after 3rd shooting in Scarborough neighbourhood in less than a week

Toronto police say one person is in hospital following an overnight shooting at a Scarborough basketball court.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. Friday in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road, just east of Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Investigators said that when police arrived on the scene, they did not find anyone and that the victim showed up to hospital on his own.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this point.

According to police, there were reports of several people seen running from the area after shots were heard.

Simon, a resident in the area who declined to give his last name, told Global News he heard four to five gunshots continuously.

“When I went out to my balcony to check [what was happening], it was a bunch of guys going in the opposite direction, some heading to nearby buildings while others [went] to the main roads,” he said.

Simon said it makes him feel scared living in the area after hearing about incidents like this.

This is the third shooting in less than a week in the Scarborough area. The shootings have all occurred within a short distance of each other.

The investigation remains ongoing.

— With files from Mark Carcasole