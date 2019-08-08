‘I actually thought I died’: Scarborough shooting victim recalls horror of being shot in driveway

Twenty-six-year-old Aadil Nagori had a lot to celebrate.

It was just on Saturday when he and his girlfriend were married in front of hundreds of people in King City and the couple spent the week rejoicing.

Now, Nagori and his new wife are counting their blessings after surviving an unprovoked shooting that happened while they were sitting in his car in the driveway of the Scarborough home they share with his parents.

READ MORE: Man injured following overnight shooting in Etobicoke

“I was just in my driveway, smoking a joint, watching a movie. I heard a loud bang go off on my right side,” Nagori told Global News, still shaken from the unprovoked attack.

“I felt it graze my chin and I passed out after that. When I woke up, my entire left side was numb. I couldn’t feel it and I was all covered in blood.”

Nagori said he did not hear anyone approaching his Mazda 3 and says while the car was running, the lights were off. He and his fiancé often sit in the driveway of the family home on Confederation Drive, near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East. They were focused on the movie Lord of the Rings when someone approached and fire a single shot into their vehicle at around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday.

“I actually didn’t see anyone come up my driveway. Even my motion sensor porch lights that usually go off when a car drives by didn’t turn on,” Nagori said.

READ MORE: Communities concerned after 17 shot in Toronto over long weekend

He has two stitches under his right chin and has a bullet hole in his left shoulder and the back of his arm, noting the projectile passed right through his arm.

Nagori complained about being in pain, and feels angry that someone would shoot him for no apparent reason. He said police told him it could be a case of mistaken identity, or it could be related to a shooting to a Monday night shooting on Lawrence Avenue East.

After being shot, Nagori told his wife and father to take him to hospital.

READ MORE: Toronto police chief pledges more resources after 17 people shot over Civic Holiday long weekend

“Honestly I feel very lucky to be alive right now because I actually thought I died,” he said.

Toronto police Insp. Norm Proctor told Global News early Thursday that they got a call for assistance after a shooting. He said they don’t have any suspect information other than an individual wearing black clothing.

Investigators are collecting surveillance video from area homes. Anyone who has video or information was asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Aadil Nagori is 26-years-old, was married last Saturday and never imagined he would be a victim of gun violence. His message to others. “I didn’t think that I’d actually be a victim here in the driveway, right here on my front steps. Just be careful. Always watch your back”. pic.twitter.com/1UfnwKlIwq — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) August 8, 2019