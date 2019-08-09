Katy Perry releases new song, ‘Small Talk’

T.G.I.F. — Katy Perry has just released a brand new song.

Many fans of the Teenage Dream singer might be happy to know that early on Friday morning, Perry, 34, released her third single of the year, Small Talk.

Possibly the best part? It came paired with an all-new lyric video directed by Tim Fox that is basically a music video in itself.

Listen to #SmallTalk and watch the lyric video: https://t.co/ydXKJkqtfs And then join me on IG Live for some small talk of our own ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ao7vVjzdgJ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 9, 2019

Following the lyrical content of Small Talk, the video follows the story of two past lovers who struggle with the awkwardness of knowing each other inside and out but having to interact differently and unnaturally as a result of their breakup.

A verse from the upbeat pop tune reads: “Acting like we never met / Faking like we’d just forget / We were lovers / And now there’s nothing left but small talk / Had every inch of your skin / There’s nowhere your hands haven’t been.”

READ MORE: Camila Cabello takes stand against body shamers on social media

Small Talk follows the release of Never Really Over in May, as well as February’s Zedd collaboration, 365.

Alongside Perry, Small Talk was written by Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar, and Jacob Kasher Hindlin. Puth and Carlsson also produced the track.

It’s unclear if Perry is working on a followup to 2017’s Witness album; however, in October, Perry revealed that she was looking to take a break from the music industry.

Following the conclusion of Witness: The Tour, Perry said she had no plans to return to the studio for another album.

“I’ve been on the road for like 10 years so I’m just going to chill,” she told Footwear News. “I feel like I’ve done a lot. I feel like I’ve rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly and I’m very grateful for that.”

READ MORE: Jury finds Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ copied Christian rap song

Perhaps Perry was joking about her hiatus after all.

Small Talk is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Additional updates can be found through the official Katy Perry website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis