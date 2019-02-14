Katy Perry, Zedd release new song, ‘365’

After touring Oceania together last summer, Katy Perry and Russian-German music producer Zedd (born Anton Zaslavski) have teamed up to create brand new music.

365 was released on Thursday morning to coincide with Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). The collaborative single was written by the pair and produced by Zedd, 29.

Its meaning — as depicted in its music video — questions if robots or AIs are truly able to love.

The duo stars in the Warren Fu-directed short which follows a robotic Perry, 34, living and learning to fall in love with Zedd as part of a scientific experiment.

READ MORE: Katy Perry’s ‘blackface’ shoes spark backlash, designs pulled from stores

Leading up to the surprise single, the musicians publicly exchanged multiple emojis online, including a robot, a large question mark and a clock, among many others.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

The cryptic tweets led many fans to believe something was up their sleeves. However, Perry revealed in October that she was looking to take a break from the music industry.

Following the conclusion of ‘Witness: The Tour,’ Perry admitted she had no plans to return to the studio for another album.

“I’ve been on the road for like 10 years, so I’m just going to chill,” she told Footwear News.“I feel like I’ve done a lot. I feel like I’ve rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I’m very grateful for that.”

She added, “I love making music, I love writing. But I don’t feel like I’m a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I’m an artist. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything [anymore], which is a freeing feeling.”

The release of 365 left many longtime Perry followers both excited and confused. Some are even speculating the Teenage Dream singer was joking about taking a hiatus.

READ MORE: Deadmau5 responds after getting suspended from Twitch, accused of ‘homophobic’ rant

On the recording of 365, Zedd told Variety that he and Perry bonded while on the road together. “We knew we had something special,” he said.

“After we got off tour — with our musical value systems even more aligned, we continued working together and that’s when 365 started to take shape,” The Middle producer revealed.

“As it all came together, we knew we had something special,” he continued. “I love how Katy sounds on this record. I’m so excited to finally share this with our fans.”

Does it know the difference between LOVE and OBSESSION❓😍 ONE HOUR until #365AllTheTime https://t.co/I3yaSNrqAg pic.twitter.com/zZhOIYDTev — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 14, 2019

“Does it know the difference between love and obsession?” wrote Perry on Twitter an hour before the single’s release.

#365AllTheTime quickly became a trending Twitter topic. “OMG,” wrote Zedd in response.

“I was really excited for Zedd to join my ‘Witness’ tour last year,” added Perry to Variety. “In our downtime we started vibing on music, which led to this special song.

“I’m happy to collaborate with such a talented and down-to-earth human being,” she concluded.

READ MORE: Katy Perry taking a break from making music: ‘I’m just going to chill’

It’s currently unclear whether 365 will be part of a future album or if its just a one-off collaboration.

As of this writing, Perry has no scheduled tour dates, while Zedd is booked until late September with a string of U.S. shows between Las Vegas and California.

Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Zedd website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis