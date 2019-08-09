Rescue operation underway for ATV rider in New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park

A rescue operation is underway today in Fundy National Park in southeastern New Brunswick.

Capt. Marc Greatti at the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says Parks Canada was contacted early this morning to say that someone had flipped an all-terrain vehicle in the park and was injured.

READ MORE: Man rescued on Lake Manitoba after spending night stranded on boat

Greatti says the rescue centre was called and a helicopter was dispatched from Canadian Forces Base Greenwood in Nova Scotia to assist in finding the person and possibly transporting them to hospital.

He said that as of 11 a.m. no further details were available.

Parks Canada officials say they expect to have more details later today.