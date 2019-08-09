Calgary Fire Department fights 2-garage blaze in northeast

Nine people were forced from their homes on Friday after a fire broke out in the community of Tuxedo Park.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of 30 Avenue N.E. at around 4:30 a.m.

When they arrived, crews found two garages — both under construction — engulfed in flames. In addition to the garages, fences of both sides of the properties were also on fire.

Nine residents from neighbouring homes were displaced while crews fought the fire.

One of the homes, which was also under construction, suffered minor damage. The Calgary Fire Department said the home wasn’t occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.