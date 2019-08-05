Fire
Crews respond to fire at Dollar Tree in northeast Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department responded to the Dollar Tree in the 2000 block of Sunridge Way N.E. on Monday morning.

Merchandise in a northeast Calgary dollar store caught fire on Monday, prompting firefighters to call a second alarm to ensure enough resources were in place.

The fire department responded to smoke coming from the Dollar Tree in the 2000 block of Sunridge Way N.E. at 11 a.m.

Crews quickly knocked down and controlled the fire, according to officials.

Everyone in the store was able to get out safely, but two bystanders were treated at the scene by paramedics. One of them, a woman, was taken to Peter Lougheed Centre for breathing problems, the fire department said.

ENMAX and ATCO were on scene dealing with affected utilities while police covered traffic and crowd control.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

