8 people displaced after destructive fire rips through Calgary home

Eight people will have to find another place to stay following a damaging house fire in the southeast Calgary community of Prestwick on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Prestwick Manor S.E. just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found the back of the two-storey home engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Cuts to Calgary Fire Department, police service, transit as council approves $60M budget reduction

Firefighters doused the flames and took measures to try to prevent them from spreading to neighbouring homes.

“We do have some minor damage to the exposures on both sides but it was kept contained by our fire crews,” acting District Chief Keith Stahl told Global News

No one was home at the time of the fire.

“This structure was being used as a short-term rental and the people were all at a party,” Stahl explained.

The residents — seven adults and one child — will be displaced due to the amount of destruction the fire caused.

“The damage is fairly extensive both on the outside of the house to the roof of the house, and to the upstairs and main floor of the interior of the house,” Stahl said.

READ MORE: Calgary senior and dog rescued from southwest ravine by firefighters

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Both ATCO and Enmax attended the scene to shut down the natural gas and electricity.