Deck fire at northeast Calgary home extinguished by firefighters
A A
No one was injured in a house fire in the community of Marlborough Park on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Maddock Drive N.E. at around 4:30 a.m. by a neighbour who noticed a small fire outside a single-storey home.
READ MORE: No injuries or spills after train derails in southeast Calgary: fire department
The Calgary Fire Department said flames were eating away at the back deck when they arrived.
The fire was extinguished but the outside of the house suffered minor damage.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.