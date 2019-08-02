Deck fire at northeast Calgary home extinguished by firefighters

No one was injured in a house fire in the community of Marlborough Park on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Maddock Drive N.E. at around 4:30 a.m. by a neighbour who noticed a small fire outside a single-storey home.

READ MORE: No injuries or spills after train derails in southeast Calgary: fire department

The Calgary Fire Department said flames were eating away at the back deck when they arrived.

The fire was extinguished but the outside of the house suffered minor damage.