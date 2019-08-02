Canada
August 2, 2019

Deck fire at northeast Calgary home extinguished by firefighters

Emergency crews responded to 5523 Maddock Drive N.E. at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 for reports of a house fire.

No one was injured in a house fire in the community of Marlborough Park on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Maddock Drive N.E. at around 4:30 a.m. by a neighbour who noticed a small fire outside a single-storey home.

The Calgary Fire Department said flames were eating away at the back deck when they arrived.

The fire was extinguished but the outside of the house suffered minor damage.

