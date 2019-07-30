Traffic
July 30, 2019 9:51 pm
Updated: July 30, 2019 9:53 pm

No injuries or spills after train derails in southeast Calgary: fire department

By Online Journalist  Global News

A train derailed in southeast Calgary on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Michael King/Global News
A A

A train derailed in southeast Calgary on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department confirmed that at least 13 empty cars went off the tracks at the crossing of 50 Avenue S.E. and 30 Street S.E. at 7 p.m.

That crossing was closed as police rerouted traffic.

Power lines in the area were down and ENMAX was on scene, but no injuries or spills were reported, according to CFD.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary fire department
Calgary Traffic
Calgary Train Derailment
Train Derailment
Train derailment Calgary
Train Derails
train derails Calgary

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.