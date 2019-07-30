No injuries or spills after train derails in southeast Calgary: fire department
A train derailed in southeast Calgary on Tuesday.
The Calgary Fire Department confirmed that at least 13 empty cars went off the tracks at the crossing of 50 Avenue S.E. and 30 Street S.E. at 7 p.m.
That crossing was closed as police rerouted traffic.
Power lines in the area were down and ENMAX was on scene, but no injuries or spills were reported, according to CFD.
