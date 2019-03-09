CP Rail train derails in southeast Calgary, emergency crews responding

Emergency crews are on scene in southeast Calgary after a CP Rail train went off the tracks Saturday morning.

Police said they received reports of the derailment around 9:20am near Ogden Road at 50 Ave SE, with multiple train cars having reportedly left the tracks.

Calgary Fire, CPS and EMS are all on scene, and no injuries have been reported.

According to police, the derailment has resulted in mostly property damage.

Police have closed the right northbound lane on Ogden Road as emergency crews continue to respond to and investigate the incident.

It remains unclear exactly what the derailed cars were carrying.

More to come…