January 6, 2019 5:11 pm

No risk to public safety after CP train derails in southeast Calgary: officials

By Online Journalist  Global News

A CP train came off the tracks in southeast Calgary on Sunday.

Mike Hills/Global News
A CP train carrying unknown contents derailed in southeast Calgary on Sunday.

Cars came off the tracks near 30 Avenue S.E. at Alyth Road S.E. at around 10:30 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department said.

The hazmat team was working with Canadian Pacific Railway on scene, and crews were on standby in case of punctures or spills as they moved cars.

Acting Battalion Chief Frank Ostrow said there was no public safety issue and CP crews were using a crane to set the cars upright.

