December 19, 2018 11:15 am

Train derailment in Biggar, Sask. blocks Highway 4

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Canadian National locomotive is seen Monday, February 23, 2015 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press file
Highway 4 in Biggar, Sask., was closed for several hours after a CN train derailment Wednesday morning.

Biggar RCMP said five cars derailed while being moved in the yard just before 6:30 a.m.

All the cars remained upright, police said, and no dangerous goods were involved.

Police said the crossing at highways 4 and 51 was blocked by one of the derailed cars.

The highway reopened at roughly 9:45 a.m.

CN has not said what caused the derailment.

