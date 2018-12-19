Train derailment in Biggar, Sask. blocks Highway 4

Highway 4 in Biggar, Sask., was closed for several hours after a CN train derailment Wednesday morning.

Biggar RCMP said five cars derailed while being moved in the yard just before 6:30 a.m.

All the cars remained upright, police said, and no dangerous goods were involved.

Police said the crossing at highways 4 and 51 was blocked by one of the derailed cars.

The highway reopened at roughly 9:45 a.m.

CN has not said what caused the derailment.