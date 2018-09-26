Canada
September 26, 2018 1:01 pm

CN Rail grain train derails near Landis, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Forty hopper cars on a westbound CN Rail grain train derailed Wednesday morning just west of Landis, Sask.

Brady Kristinson / Supplied
A A

A Canadian National Railway train derailed near Landis, Sask., Wednesday morning

A CN spokesperson said 40 hopper cars on the westbound grain train left the tracks just west of the community at around 8:15 a.m. local time.

No dangerous goods were involved and no injuries have been reported.

READ MORE: Beavers may be responsible for fatal train derailment in northern Manitoba

The CN rail line west of Saskatoon is currently closed as crews carry out clean-up operations.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Landis is roughly 130 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian National Railway
CN Rail
CN train derailment
grain train
grain train derailment
Landis
Landis Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Train Derailment
Train Derailment

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News