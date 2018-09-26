CN Rail grain train derails near Landis, Sask.

A Canadian National Railway train derailed near Landis, Sask., Wednesday morning
A CN spokesperson said 40 hopper cars on the westbound grain train left the tracks just west of the community at around 8:15 a.m. local time.
No dangerous goods were involved and no injuries have been reported.
The CN rail line west of Saskatoon is currently closed as crews carry out clean-up operations.
The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
Landis is roughly 130 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
