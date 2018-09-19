Most dangerous rail tank cars to be off Canadian tracks sooner with new timelines: Garneau

The rail tank cars least likely to survive a crash will be off Canadian railway tracks years sooner than originally planned.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced in Ottawa on Wednesday the federal government is moving up the timeline for removing from the rails some of the most dangerous kinds of rail tank cars carrying crude oil and other dangerous goods through Canadian cities and towns.

“We are amending those timelines because we want to use the safest possible containers to transport dangerous goods as soon as possible,” Garneau said.

CPC 1232 tank cars that do not have heat protection layers will not be allowed to carry crude oil as of Nov. 1, 2018.

That deadline had originally been April 1, 2020.

As well, DOT 111 tank cars and CPC 1232 tank cars that carry other types of highly volatile flammable liquids besides crude oil without a layer of thermal protection will be phased out by Jan. 1, 2019.

That deadline was originally set for April 30, 2025.

As well, Garneau said there will be a working group created so that the railroad industry can make recommendations to Transport Canada on how best to speed up the timeline for phasing out CPC 1232 tank cars with a layer of heat protection.

