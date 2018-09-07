3rd CP train derails in southern Alberta this year

There has been another train derailment in southern Alberta – this time near Coaldale.

Two train cars made their way off the tracks about eight kilometres east of the town Friday morning.

The derailment took place around 6 p.m. with Canadian Pacific (CP) saying a locomotive and hopper fell into the ditch.

No one was hurt in the incident, the company reported.

.@CanadianPacific says it was a grain car. CP Police blocked onff one lane of westbound traffic on Hwy 3 as crews cleared up and investigated #yql — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) September 7, 2018

The train was carrying grain and was located only metres away from a grain terminal.

Residents near the derailment site aren’t concerned about spills, even if trains are carrying oil or other hazardous materials.

Coverage of train derailments on Globalnews.ca:

Ite Veurink has lived in the area for more than 40 years.

“The worst thing is the railroad crossing there. It is too close to the highway – especially for truck traffic. It makes for a bad combination between the railroad and the highway,” the farmer said.

CP said cleanup crews were sent as soon as possible with safety being their primary concern.

CP Police reduced westbound traffic on Highway 3 to one lane while investigators scoured the scene.

READ MORE: Train derails, spilling canola and closing road near Lethbridge

This is the third Canadian Pacific derailment in the Lethbridge area in 2018.

In late July, a train derailed south of Lethbridge near Highway 4, spilling canola.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigated that 16-car derailment after the train failed to navigate a corner.

In February, a train struck the Sik-Ooh-Kotoki Friendship Society building.

READ MORE: Lethbridge building hit by train for 2nd time

The TSB found it was due to snow, ice and sand built up on the tracks that wasn’t cleared by a heavier rail car.

Canadian Pacific said it’s still looking into the Coaldale incident and what caused the cars to fall off the tracks.