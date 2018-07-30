Canola spolls Lethbridge Train Derailment
July 30, 2018 6:59 pm
Updated: July 30, 2018 7:01 pm

Train derails, spilling canola and closing road near Lethbridge

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A train derailed south of Lethbridge on Monday spilling canola.

Global News
A A

A train derailed south of Lethbridge Monday afternoon after failing to navigate a corner, according to the RCMP.

Police said the derailment was reported just after 3 p.m.

About 10 cars carrying grain left the tracks, spilling canola.

Investigators said a small grass fire also started at the scene of the derailment but was quickly put out by firefighters with the Coaldale Fire Department.

The investigation has been handed over to CP Rail, which was doing on-site cleanup as of 4:30 p.m.

The train, which was heading west, derailed east of the Highway 845 turnoff.

train derail Lethbridge2

Investigators seen at the scene of a train derailment near Lethbridge on Monday, July 30.

Global News
train derail Lethbridge3

Canola is seen spilling from a rail car that derailed near Lethbridge on Monday, July 30.

Global News

Township Road -2 at Highway 4 was closed as of 3:15 p.m., according to a news release from Lethbridge County.

Motorists were advised to drive with caution and be aware of posted detours when travelling in the area, but Lethbridge County said there was no danger to the public.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries as a result of the derailment.

— With files from Matt Battochio

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canola spolls Lethbridge Train Derailment
CP Rail train derailment Lethbridge
Lethbridge train derailment
train derailment lethbridge
train derailment near lethbridge
train derails near lethbridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News