Train derails, spilling canola and closing road near Lethbridge

A train derailed south of Lethbridge Monday afternoon after failing to navigate a corner, according to the RCMP.

Police said the derailment was reported just after 3 p.m.

About 10 cars carrying grain left the tracks, spilling canola.

Investigators said a small grass fire also started at the scene of the derailment but was quickly put out by firefighters with the Coaldale Fire Department.

The investigation has been handed over to CP Rail, which was doing on-site cleanup as of 4:30 p.m.

The train, which was heading west, derailed east of the Highway 845 turnoff.

Township Road -2 at Highway 4 was closed as of 3:15 p.m., according to a news release from Lethbridge County.

Motorists were advised to drive with caution and be aware of posted detours when travelling in the area, but Lethbridge County said there was no danger to the public.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries as a result of the derailment.

— With files from Matt Battochio