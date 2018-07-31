Train derailment, diesel leak at Edmonton CN yard
Multiple rail cars derailed at the CN yard in Edmonton early Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue said the call came in from CN just before 3 a.m.
Crews found six cars derailed when they arrived at the yard.
There was a diesel leak at the yard, but it was unknown how many litres had leaked.
Edmonton police had northbound lanes on 97 Street blocked off for about an hour as hazmat and CN crews searched for spills and leaks.
