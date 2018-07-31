Environment
July 31, 2018 7:17 am

Train derailment, diesel leak at Edmonton CN yard

By Web Producer  Global News

Multiple rail cars derail at the Edmonton CN yard, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

Multiple rail cars derailed at the CN yard in Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue said the call came in from CN just before 3 a.m.

READ MORE: Police say 2 workers fighting for their lives after ‘incident’ involving train in Edmonton

Crews found six cars derailed when they arrived at the yard.

There was a diesel leak at the yard, but it was unknown how many litres had leaked.

READ MORE: TSB to follow up with CP about Edmonton train derailment

Edmonton police had northbound lanes on 97 Street blocked off for about an hour as hazmat and CN crews searched for spills and leaks.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CN train derailment
Edmonton CN yard
Edmonton Fire Rescue
edmonton police service
Edmonton train derailment

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News