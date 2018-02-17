TSB to follow up with CP about Edmonton train derailment

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is gathering information on a train derailment in south Edmonton.

The Canadian Pacific (CP) grain train derailed at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Ellerslie Road.

TSB spokesperson Sophie Wistaff said the incident was reported to the agency Friday night.

She said the train was going southbound when it went into a train-initiated emergency.

Wistaff said there were 115 cars and three locomotives; eight cars came off the tracks.

At this point, Wistaff said the TSB is not formally investigating and it has not deployed investigators to the scene; the agency will follow up with CP on Monday.

There were no dangerous goods on the trains and there were no leaks. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, CP said it “takes the incident very seriously. We immediately dispatched personnel and equipment to the site to begin the process of cleaning up the derailed cars. Our focus will be on safety as we begin this work.”