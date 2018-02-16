Train derails in south Edmonton

Several cars are off the tracks in south Edmonton after a train derailed across Ellerslie Road.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews received a call that eight cars had derailed at around 2:25 p.m. They arrived on scene shortly after with nine crews, including a HAZMAT unit. As of 3 p.m., HAZMAT confirmed that nothing was leaking and left the scene. Three fire crews remained on scene to help with the cleanup.

Edmonton police have closed Ellerslie Road to traffic between Parsons Road and Gateway Boulevard in both directions. Police expect it to be “some time” before the road can reopen.

As of 3 p.m., police said there was no threat to public safety. No injuries were reported.

CP Rail sent a crew to the scene as well.

Train derailment just by Ellerslie. Wife just sent me the photo. #yeg pic.twitter.com/VviHeFaWSJ — Brian MacKay (@Tooq) February 16, 2018

An Edmonton Fire spokesperson said it appears the cars were carrying dry bulk goods, most likely grain.