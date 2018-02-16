Traffic
February 16, 2018 5:04 pm
Updated: February 16, 2018 5:44 pm

Train derails in south Edmonton

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Several train cars came off the tracks in south Edmonton on Feb. 16, 2017.

Dean Twardzik/Global News
Several cars are off the tracks in south Edmonton after a train derailed across Ellerslie Road.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews received a call that eight cars had derailed at around 2:25 p.m. They arrived on scene shortly after with nine crews, including a HAZMAT unit. As of 3 p.m., HAZMAT confirmed that nothing was leaking and left the scene. Three fire crews remained on scene to help with the cleanup.

Several train cars came off the tracks in south Edmonton on Feb. 16, 2017.

Several train cars came off the tracks in south Edmonton on Feb. 16, 2017.

Several train cars came off the tracks in south Edmonton on Feb. 16, 2017.

Several train cars came off the tracks in south Edmonton on Feb. 16, 2017.

Edmonton police have closed Ellerslie Road to traffic between Parsons Road and Gateway Boulevard in both directions. Police expect it to be “some time” before the road can reopen.

As of 3 p.m., police said there was no threat to public safety. No injuries were reported.

CP Rail sent a crew to the scene as well.

An Edmonton Fire spokesperson said it appears the cars were carrying dry bulk goods, most likely grain.

