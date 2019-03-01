Canada
March 1, 2019 11:57 pm

Train derailment site in Banff National Park could attract hungry grizzlies: Parks Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

The TSB is investigating the derailment of a CP Rail freight train west of Banff, Alberta. No one was hurt and CP Rail says the train was not carrying dangerous goods. Jayme Doll has details.

A A

Parks Canada is worried spilled grain from a derailed train in Banff National Park will attract hungry grizzly bears to the tracks as they emerge from hibernation in the coming weeks.

The Transportation Safety Board says 20 railcars from a Canadian Pacific Railway freight train went off the tracks Thursday west of the Town of Banff, Alta.

WATCH: Feb. 5 — TSB investigators navigating extreme cold and steep terrain at fatal train derailment site

No one was hurt and there were no dangerous goods.

Ten of the derailed cars contained grain, including canola that spilled.

READ MORE: 20 train cars derail between Banff, Alta. and Field, B.C. — TSB

Parks Canada says the spilled grain will need to be removed quickly and thoroughly.

It also says the spill site will need to be cordoned off with electric fencing to keep wildlife away.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
banff national park train derailment
Banff train derailment
Field train derailment
field train derailment grizzlies
Train Derailment
train derailment banff national park
train derailment grizziles

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.