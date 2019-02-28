20 train cars derail between Banff, Alberta and Field, B.C.: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating following a train derailment between Banff, Alta., and Field, B.C., on Thursday.

The government agency said no injuries were reported.

The TSB said it was notified of the incident at 8:20 p.m. Chris Krepski, a spokesperson for the government agency, told Global News that 20 cars derailed on Mile 87 at the Laggan Subdivision.

According to initial reports, 10 of the cars that derailed were empty while the other 10 cars were loaded with grain, the TSB said. The agency confirmed no dangerous goods were involved.

The TSB said the site of the derailment was difficult to access and so it was gathering information remotely. A determination has yet to be made whether its investigators will be sent to the site, the agency said.

Typically, the railway involved is responsible for clearing the tracks and the accident site, the TSB said. The incident was reported to the TSB by Canadian Pacific Railway.

When contacted about the derailment, a representative with the Teamsters union that represents some Canadian rail workers told Global News of a close call near Field on Wednesday night. The union said a locomotive engineer had to use emergency brakes because the regular air brakes didn’t function properly. The TSB confirmed it was investigating an “occurrence” on Wednesday night but did not elaborate.

Earlier this month, three CP Railway employees from Calgary were killed in major train derailment near Field. The rail line was closed following the incident but reopened on Feb. 6.

A senior TSB investigator said the train had been stopped with air brakes applied at Partridge, the last station before the entrance to the Upper Spiral Tunnel, for about two hours when “the train began to move on its own.”

“A change-off between crews had occurred at this station as the previous crew was closing in on their maximum hours of service,” James Carmichael said at the time. “The ‘occurrence crew’ had just arrived and boarded the train but were not yet ready to depart.

“We’re going to try and determine why the brakes didn’t stay in place.”