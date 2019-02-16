About 40 derailed train cars leaking crude oil near Manitoba town of St. Lazare

The cleanup is underway after about 40 train cars derailed early Saturday morning in rural Manitoba.

CN Rail confirmed 37 cars went off the tracks at about 3:30 a.m. near St. Lazare, Man. which is 303 km west of Winnipeg near the Saskatchewan border.

Some of those cars, which were carrying crude oil, are leaking and CN is assessing the damage, said CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis.

Train derailment in St Lazaro, MB. 40 cars left the tracks. Cars contain oil. pic.twitter.com/FFqkwgBptj — Calidon (@CalidonLeasing) February 16, 2019

“Our environmental team is responding to start clean up, remediate the site and protect the environment,” he said.

“CN crews will be conducting a full site assessment to determine how much product has spilled and exactly how many cars are involved. First responders are on location.”

There were no immediate reports of fires or injuries.

