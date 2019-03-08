CP Rail to appeal hand brake rule implemented after fatal derailment

Canadian Pacific Railway says it plans to appeal an order from Transport Canada around hand brakes that was implemented after a fatal rail accident.

The order requires trains that have made an emergency application of air brakes to apply hand brakes if they are stopped on a mountain grade.

The regulation was announced on Feb. 8, after a 112-car CP Rail train derailed near Field, B.C., killing three people.

In the early stages of its investigation, the Transportation Safety Board said no hand brakes were applied while the train was stopped.

“Safety is one of our foundational principles and we remain laser-focused on continued improvement in this area,” said CP’s president and CEO Keith Creel in a media release.

“The application of hand brakes in accordance with the Ministerial Order introduces additional risks and will have unintended consequences. We are seeking a review of the Ministerial Order because we firmly believe safer options are available and we must get this right.”

The company says it has been complying with the order and will continue to do so during the appeal process.

It says it has also been fully co-operating with the investigation into the February derailment.

The appeal is slated to be heard by the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada.

