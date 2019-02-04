3 Calgary men killed in CP Railway train derailment near Field, B.C. identified

The three Calgary men killed in a massive train derailment in Field, B.C., on Monday have been identified.

In a statement posted on Canadian Pacific Railway’s website, president and CEO Keith Creel said it was with “deep sadness” he learned of the deaths of “three CP family members.”

“The three-person crew included conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer,” he said.

A Teamsters Canada Rail Conference representative confirmed all three men were from Calgary.

The freight train was heading west when it went off the tracks, plunging into the Kicking Horse River just east of Field, B.C. at about 1 a.m. MT.

According to Creel, the derailment happened between the Upper and Lower Spiral Tunnels which were built in the early 1900s to accommodate the steep grade change on the stretch of railway.

Greg Edwards with Teamsters said the train fell about 60 metres from a bridge near the Alberta-B.C. border with the locomotive landing in the river. One of the men was found inside the locomotive; the other two were found nearby.

The circumstances that led to the derailment are being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board.

“In the hours ahead we remain focused on employee safety and the safety of our first responders, in addition to working closely with the families of the deceased and all our employees,” Creel said.

“This is a tragedy that will have a long-lasting impact on our family of railroaders. The incident is under investigation and we will not speculate at this time on a cause – we owe it to those involved to get it right.”

He added that recovery of the derailed cars will be “complex and challenging given the remote location and extreme weather.”

Sixteen cars of a CP Rail train derailed on Jan. 3 in the same area. No one was injured in that derailment.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the families of the three men killed.

