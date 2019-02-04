Canada
February 4, 2019
Updated: February 4, 2019 10:07 am

Transportation Safety Board investigates train derailment near Field, B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is sending a team of investigators to B.C. to investigate a train derailment near Field.

Few details about the crash are known.

The TSB said in a Monday morning news release it would be gathering information about the incident, which occurred overnight.

The TSB investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences with the goal of advancing transportation safety.

Field is located about 225 kilometres west of Calgary.

