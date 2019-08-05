Residents escape injury in early morning house fire in northwest Calgary

A home was damaged in an early morning fire Monday in Panorama Hills. Calgary Fire Department crews responded to the home in the 100 block of Panamount Street N.W. at 5:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Paul Frederick said when crews arrived they faced heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story house.

Five people were in the house at the time and they all got themselves out before firefighters arrived.

READ MORE: Deck fire at northeast Calgary home extinguished by firefighters

EMS said a man was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition with injuries unrelated to the fire.

Damage was limited to the one home, Frederick said.

The Calgary Fire Department said it’s not known how long the residents will be displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.