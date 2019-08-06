Lightning strike sparks southeast Calgary house fire

An attic in southeast Calgary caught fire after being struck by lightning on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The fire department responded to the 100 block of Douglas Woods Terrace S.E. before 5 p.m.

Central District Chief Innes Fraser said four adults and three children left the home after the strike.

“They reported a loud bang as a lightning strike, ran outside and saw the roof on fire,” he said.

There was electrical and water damage to the house, but no damage was reported for neighbouring homes. There were also no injuries reported.

“It seems we get more and more storms, and with the storms, we see lightning strikes,” Fraser said. “On the way to work tonight, I saw all the lightning and was thinking something might happen.”

Fraser reminded people to call 911 if they suspect their home was struck by lightning.