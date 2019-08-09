Two suspects arrested in Halifax shooting that sends man, 27 to hospital
Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with an early morning shooting in the city.
They say the shooting call in the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row came in at 12:35 a.m.
Responding officers, including a K-9 unit, located a handgun inside Royal Artillery Park.
Police say two men aged 26 and 31 were arrested inside the park just minutes later.
Investigators say that at 1:20 a.m. they were contacted by the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, advising them that a 27-year-old-man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital.
As they continue looking for the third suspect police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
