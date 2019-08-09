Crime
August 9, 2019 7:43 am
Updated: August 9, 2019 7:45 am

Two suspects arrested in Halifax shooting that sends man, 27 to hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 21-year-old man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed, according to police.

Global News File
A A

Two suspects arrested in Halifax shooting sends 27-year-old man to hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with an early morning shooting in the city.

READ MORE: Well-known football player dies in Halifax’s first homicide of 2019

They say the shooting call in the area of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row came in at 12:35 a.m.

Responding officers, including a K-9 unit, located a handgun inside Royal Artillery Park.

Police say two men aged 26 and 31 were arrested inside the park just minutes later.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man shot in stomach by 3 masked men in his house: RCMP

Investigators say that at 1:20 a.m. they were contacted by the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, advising them that a 27-year-old-man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital.

As they continue looking for the third suspect police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Dresden Row
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Queen Elizabeth II Hospital
Royal Artillery Park
Shooting
Spring Garden Road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.