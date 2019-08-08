Saint John-area man charged with possessing child pornography

A man from the Saint John area has been charged with possessing child pornography after a search of a home on Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say 64-year-old Robert Whiting was arrested after the search warrant was executed in Grand Bay-Westfield.

READ MORE: Former Halifax teacher faces additional 64 charges in historical sexual assaults

Whiting appeared in Saint John provincial court on Thursday to face the charge.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 23.

Police say the charges stem from an investigation from their Internet Child Exploitation Unit that began earlier this year.