Saint John-area man charged with possessing child pornography
A A
A man from the Saint John area has been charged with possessing child pornography after a search of a home on Wednesday.
New Brunswick RCMP say 64-year-old Robert Whiting was arrested after the search warrant was executed in Grand Bay-Westfield.
READ MORE: Former Halifax teacher faces additional 64 charges in historical sexual assaults
Whiting appeared in Saint John provincial court on Thursday to face the charge.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 23.
Police say the charges stem from an investigation from their Internet Child Exploitation Unit that began earlier this year.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.