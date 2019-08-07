Former Halifax teacher faces additional 64 charges in historical sexual assaults

A former Halifax teacher and sports coach who was already facing a long list of sexual assault allegations is now facing an additional 64 charges.

Michael Patrick McNutt, 66, was charged with 14 counts of gross indecency and 13 counts of indecent assault in January. Police say he’s now facing 21 additional counts of gross indecency, as well as 13 counts of indecent assault and 16 counts of sexual assault.

The charges stem from alleged incidents in the 1970s and 1980s.

“The 20 victims were youths at the time of the offences and McNutt was in a position of trust in relation to the victims, as a teacher and/or volunteer coach,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“All of the offences occurred throughout the Halifax region with the exception of two incidents that occurred in other areas of the province.”

Police said they are not releasing any more details in order to protect the identity of the victims.

McNutt was arrested at Halifax Regional Police headquarters Wednesday morning and released. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

According to police, the investigation began in October 2016 after several victims came forward.

When McNutt was arrested on Jan. 23, police said they were aware of 13 victims. They now say there are 20.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education has previously confirmed to Global News that McNutt was employed as a teacher until the mid-1990s under the school boards that existed at the time.

“These are very serious charges and we appreciate the police for their diligence in pursuing this investigation,” HRCE spokesperson Doug Hadley stated after McNutt’s first arrest.

“The HRCE has, and will continue, to cooperate fully with police and justice officials until the matter is concluded. We will not be providing any further details at this time.”

Hockey Nova Scotia has also confirmed McNutt was a minor hockey coach in Halifax during the 1980s.

Police believe there may be other victims and encourage them to contact police.

“We want victims to know they will not be judged, and will be treated with compassion, dignity and respect throughout the entire investigative process,” police concluded.

