N.S. senior charged with decades-old sexual offences against children

An elderly Nova Scotia man has been charged with a dozen sexual offences that date back to a 20-year span, beginning in 1966.

The charges against Delmore Boudreau, 90, of Petit de Grat, come after an eight-month investigation by RCMP.

READ: Man charged in alleged historic sexual assaults at Nova Scotia daycare

RCMP say the investigation began when an alleged victim came forward to police and by the end, nine victims were identified.

The alleged incidents took place between 1966 and 1986 on Isle Madame, and the victims were between the ages of four and 12 at the time.

WATCH: Nova Scotia now offering free legal advice for sexual assault survivors

Police are asking anyone who has information about these offences to call RCMP in Arichat at 902-226-2533.