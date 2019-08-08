Trish Stratus says SummerSlam will be her final match

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has announced that her final match will be against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam on Sunday at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

She made the announcement on Wednesday via Twitter after leaving Global News’ Toronto location.

“That’s a wrap on media day #1! First flight out of Detroit then hopped right into media talking about taking on @MsCharlotteWWE in my FINAL match this Sunday … now on my way home to my littles!!! #SummerSlam.”

Stratus told Sirius XM’s Busted Open that she’s “always sort of said, you know, retired — that’s a loose term in wrestling.”

“But I always said if there was something that was A) challenging, B) gonna do something for someone else, I would consider it,” she said.

“And of course, I love wrestling — it’s something that’s always going to be part of me and part of my life.

“I watch it, I follow it, even if I don’t do it every day. So when opportunities like this came up, it was like, ‘Gosh, this has to happen,’ like Charlotte and I in the ring, you couldn’t put together a better — I feel like this is sort of a good final match for me,” the 43-year-old Canadian wrestler shared.

“I don’t think you could really do anything more than this. Like, ‘Hey we got this quick shot of you on RAW against so and so,’ it’s just, yeah, you know what? You can’t top that match that I had. It feels like a good ending for me. A real ending. You know what I mean?”

Hometown crowd.

One-on-one against the best the current division has to offer.@trishstratuscom tells @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 why her match with @MsCharlotteWWE at #SummerSlam is the fitting final chapter. pic.twitter.com/ZyGYyY0B6L — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 7, 2019

Stratus has only wrestled sporadically since 2006.

During WrestleMania 27, Stratus teamed up with Nicole (Snooki) Polizzi and John Morrison in a match against Dolph Ziggler and LayCool.