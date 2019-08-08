Entertainment
August 8, 2019 11:16 am

Danny Trejo saves trapped baby from overturned car

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Actor Danny Trejo, one of Hollywood's best-known villains, came to the rescue of a baby that was trapped in an overturned vehicle in Los Angeles on Aug. 6.

Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection on Wednesday.

Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the Sylmar neighbourhood.

Trejo happened to be in the area when the cars collided. One of the cars turned over onto its roof and a baby was strapped into a car seat inside.

Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene. The 75-year-old actor says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle.

Trejo says another bystander, a young woman named Monica Jackson, was able to undo the buckle.

Together the pair pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital and there were no life-threatening injuries.

“I couldn’t get the baby out,” Trejo said. “I couldn’t unbuckle the seatbelt so (Jackson) got in and undid the seatbelt. I pulled the baby out of the other outside.”

“The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat, honest to God,” Trejo said while on the scene.

The Machete actor said he tried to distract the little boy from looking at the accident.

“He was panicked. I said, ‘OK, we have to use our superpowers.’ So he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers,'” Trejo said.

Trejo said he and the child “got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident.”

“Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else,” Trejo told KABC. “Everything.”

—With files from the Associated Press

