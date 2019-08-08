Dalhousie University adds medical school seats aimed at reducing doctor shortage

Nova Scotia’s lone medical school is adding 16 new seats aimed at retaining doctors in a province struggling with physician shortages.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the government will spend $300,000 this year to add the new seats at Dalhousie University with the annual spend to increase to $4.8 million by the 2023-2024 academic year.

Four seats will be added this school year with 12 more added for 2020-2021 for a total of 94 seats for first-year students.

The new seats are for African Nova Scotian, Indigenous, and students from rural communities in Nova Scotia.

McNeil says adding seats at Dalhousie is an important part of work aimed at recruiting and retaining doctors in the province.