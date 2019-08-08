Country singer Chad Brownlee headlines concert at 2019 Shaw Charity Classic

Canadian country singer Chad Brownlee will be headlining a concert at the 2019 Shaw Charity Classic (SCC) in Calgary, officials announced on Thursday.

The concert – called Super Saturday at the Shaw Charity Classic – will be held on the 10th fairway at the Canyon Meadows Golf Course on Aug. 31.

The show kicks off following the second round of play – which is also kid’s day at the SCC, featuring a series of events dedicated to junior spectators.

The executive director of the Shaw Charity Classic said the concert is a way for them to introduce more people to the event.

“Super Saturday promises to take our annual Kids’ Day tradition to a new level of excitement while bringing sport fans, music lovers and families,” Sean Van Kesteren said in a news release.

All ticketed spectators to the second round of the Shaw Charity Classic will have access to the day’s festivities.

“I have a deep passion for everything the Shaw Charity Classic represents: sport, philanthropy and community,” Chad Brownlee said. “I am very honoured to have the opportunity to perform in front of the enthusiastic golf and music fans in Calgary.”

“This is going to be a whole lot of fun.”

Saturday will also mark the SCC’s first-ever celebrity shootout. According to organizers, 12 stars of Alberta sport will compete for $40,000 to be donated to their chosen charity.

Fans planning on attending the 2019 Shaw Charity Classic can take advantage of discounted tickets until Aug. 28.

The 2019 Shaw Charity Classic runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.