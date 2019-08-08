Dozens of older Hondas, Acuras stolen in northeast Edmonton this summer

Edmonton police released home security video on Wednesday showing someone they call a person of interest in at least one of dozens of thefts of older-model Hondas and Acuras in the northeastern part of the city this summer.

Since July 1, police said about 30 Honda and Acura vehicles — all made before 2006 — have been stolen from the city’s northeast, primarily from the Evansdale, Belle Rive and Killarney neighbourhoods.

According to police, homes just to the south and north of the greenbelt that runs from 97 Street to 66 Street near 162 Avenue also seem to be targeted more frequently.

“We believe the suspects are using bicycles to travel along the greenbelt and are then exiting into the numerous cul-de-sacs and roadways that link up with that pathway,” Det. Bryan Macaulay said in a news release.

“A common tactic is for suspects to ride around in the early hours of the morning, checking doorhandles for unlocked vehicles and generally looking for vehicles that are easier to steal.”

Police said the reason they released the security video (see below) was to show Edmontonians what kind of suspicious behaviour they should keep an eye out for.

Honda vehicles have been a target in that part of the city for a while now.

In 2018, there was a rash of catalytic converter thefts involving older-model Honda CR-Vs, built between 2003 and 2009, in northeast Edmonton.

A catalytic converter is an emissions control part that makes gases and pollutants in exhaust less toxic before they leave the vehicle.

The converters, which are part of the exhaust system, contain small amounts of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, which can be sold.

Anyone with any information about the person seen in the video released on Wednesday, behaviour like that which can be seen in the video, or vehicle thefts in general is asked to contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.