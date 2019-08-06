Alberta RCMP offer tips to prevent vehicle theft in busy summer months

Vehicle theft and property crimes involving vehicles are two offences authorities in southern Alberta say increase during the summer months.

But one RCMP officer said that often times, these are crimes of opportunity that can be prevented.

“We’re seeing wallets left in vehicles and we’re seeing laptops and high-end valuables being left,” said Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry with the Coaldale RCMP.

“Those are attractive things for people to steal… if it’s valuable to you, then it could be valuable to someone else.”

In 2018, between the months of June and August, Alberta RCMP recorded more than 3,200 vehicle thefts and fielded more than 3,600 reports of stolen property from vehicles.

This year, Henry said he hopes to see those numbers decline by offering advice to the public on what they can do to deter this type of criminal activity.

“Strategies that people should use is to of course never leave your vehicle running with your keys in it, especially unlocked. Let’s not make theft easy for people,” he said.

“We’re also telling people not to leave valuables in plain sight. So if you have valuables in your vehicle, take them out or lock them in your trunk.”

Henry said these types of precautions should be taken in both public spaces and residential settings, especially when homeowners have garage access to their residences.

“It’s important to remember your garage-door openers. And if you leave them in your vehicles, that’s quick and easy access into your residence,” he said.

This isn’t just a problem in Lethbridge, but something the entire province is fighting.

On Tuesday, Alberta RCMP announced a new social media campaign called #AutoRoutine. It will offer friendly reminders to the public on what they can do to reduce their risk of property crime.

Alberta RCMP share ideas such as using a steering-wheel lock, parking your vehicle in a well-lit area and keeping your windows closed as just some of the simple steps you can incorporate into your daily routine to deter thieves.

And while Henry said there’s no guarantee these tips will keep your valuables 100 per cent safe, he said they can lower a person’s risk of becoming a target to these types of crimes.

“I think it’s easy to say the days of old where you don’t lock your houses and you don’t lock your vehicles, or you leave your vehicles running, those days are done,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s a sign of the times. So just be smart.”