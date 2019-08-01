Canada
August 1, 2019 5:19 pm

Montreal men face dozens of charges in alleged rental vehicle thefts in Ottawa area

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Ottawa police vehicle parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
OTTAWA — Two men from Montreal are facing dozens of charges in alleged rental vehicle thefts in the Ottawa area.

City police provided few details about the alleged scheme, but say it targeted local rental agencies.

They say the men’s charges related to four alleged thefts.

The suspects, age 46 and 62, are facing a total of 37 charges between them.

They include multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, using and trafficking in forged documents.

The men appeared in Ottawa court today.

