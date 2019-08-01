Montreal men face dozens of charges in alleged rental vehicle thefts in Ottawa area

OTTAWA — Two men from Montreal are facing dozens of charges in alleged rental vehicle thefts in the Ottawa area.

City police provided few details about the alleged scheme, but say it targeted local rental agencies.

READ MORE: Police lay charges after stabbing at Ottawa motel

They say the men’s charges related to four alleged thefts.

The suspects, age 46 and 62, are facing a total of 37 charges between them.

READ MORE: Ottawa police investigating dog’s death in Patterson Creek Park

They include multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, using and trafficking in forged documents.

The men appeared in Ottawa court today.