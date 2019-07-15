Guelph police warning drivers after 4 recent vehicle thefts

Guelph police are urging residents to lock their vehicles and not leave the key in the ignition after a recent spate of vehicle thefts.

In one case, a Mini Cooper was stolen on Friday morning from a west end parking lot, while in another case, a Ford Escape was stolen from a gas station on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 16-year-old girl shot at Guelph motel on Saturday

Police said in both cases, the drivers left the doors unlocked and the key in the ignition while they quickly ran inside.

Both vehicles were later found by police after being involved in crashes.

A blue Ford F-150 pickup truck was also stolen from a lot on Saturday morning. Police provided little details but said it has still not been found.

Police are also investigating the theft of a grey Pontiac Montana from the city’s south end.

It was reportedly stolen early Monday morning while two suspects were checking car doors in the neighbourhood.

Police said the van was unlocked and the key was left in the ignition when the theft happened. It has not been found.

No arrests have been made in any of the four investigations.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies of injuries following crash in Guelph

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.