B.C. man who abducted and sexually assaulted child has parole conditions loosened

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb readers.

A man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Langley 15 years ago will have fewer restrictions when he leaves his Okanagan halfway house.

Brian Abrosimo will no longer require supervision when he enters the community, according to a just-released July 22 decision from the Parole Board of Canada.

His curfew has also been extended from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The 56-year-old was previously limited to just one-hour visits in which he would have to be accompanied by a male staff member.

READ MORE: Notorious serial child rapist loses bid to drop ‘dangerous offender’ status

The decision noted that Abrosimo has “an extensive criminal record that demonstrates a pattern of persistent violent behaviour” that dates back to 1986, along with “a poor community supervision history” and a “mixed” record of behaviour in prison.

But the board found Abrosimo has responded well to both the restrictions placed on him and to counselling sessions since he arrived at the halfway house last October.

“You are also noted to present in a more humble manner, you accept feedback and you take responsibility for your negative behaviour,” the decision reads.

WATCH: (Aired May 24) ‘High-risk’ offender released into Surrey community

Abrosimo must still follow several conditions, including keeping clear of children. He’s also banned from visiting any place frequented by children, including schools, swimming pools, and playgrounds.

He’s not allowed to visit Abbotsford, Langley or Vancouver Island, and is prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol.

Abrosimo was sentenced in 2006 to 14 years and four months in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault, kidnapping and unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

READ MORE: Sex offender who abducted child back in custody: Correctional Service Canada

He was granted a one-chance statutory release in 2017.

The 2006 sentence was followed by a 10-year supervision order.

The convictions stem from offences committed in August 2004, when Abrosimo used his van to knock down two young girls who were riding their bicycles in Aldergrove.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender Keith Edward Caouette released to Vancouver halfway house

He took the 11-year-old victim into his van and bound her before driving to Surrey, where he raped her and threw her from the vehicle before fleeing.

Abrosimo was also convicted of handcuffing, gagging and sexually assaulting a sex trade worker one month before the Langley incident.

The decision detailed Abrosimo’s extensive criminal history beyond those two events, noting he would drive his van to crack houses with a mattress in the back, looking for women to pay for sex.

Bolt cutters, handcuffs and a gun were found in the van after his 2004 arrest.